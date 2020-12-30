With pandemic, metro restaurants prepare for more deliveries, curbside services New Year’s Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The biggest party on the calendar will take on an unusual look.

New Year’s Eve 2020 falls on Thursday, finishing a year that’s been anything but normal. Restaurants across the Kansas City metro will have obstacles to address, including the ongoing pandemic.

Ordering in is expected to take the place of dining out. Phones will be ringing at restaurants, such as Minsky’s Pizza at 51st and Main, just as they normally would. Dave Reeder, that restaurant’s general manager, said his staff is ready for more customers dining out due to COVID-19 concerns.

“That’s something we’re anticipating with the inability to have large gatherings and big parties at the venues in town. We are expecting more deliveries to residences in town,” Reeder said.

Now, with a jolt of winter weather predicted for Thursday, Reeder said requests for deliveries and curbside service could be much higher than usual. In a year that’s been less than appetizing for restaurants, a big finish would be a welcome treat.

“Delivery drivers will be very excited about that. The weather is just going to get more people to call for deliveries rather than pickups,” Reeder said.

On a normal New Year’s Eve, the dining rooms at any of Bo Ling’s six restaurants would be packed, according to founder Richard Ng. Ng said he fears bad weather could slow business down, but he and his employees are standing by for an evening filled for others for dumplings and seafood to go.

“That’s one factor that will determine how busy we are or slow we are. If it gets icy or snowy, that will hurt business,” Ng said. “A lot of families don’t want to get together outside in the dining room. They tend to carry food home to eat.”

No matter the cuisine you choose, the demand on New Year’s Eve will be high. In fact, Reeder said he’s prepared for an uptick of 100 percent more than the usual Thursday night’s business. Both restauranteurs FOX4 spoke with recommend ordering in advance — or you’re liable to wait awhile.