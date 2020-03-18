With parades and parties canceled, Kansas City has an eerily quiet St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coronavirus has canceled celebrations across the country, and St. Patrick's Day was no exception.

Locally, the virus and the restrictions that have come with it are having a big impact on Kansas City's traditions.

On Tuesday, the annual St. Patrick's Day parade route down Broadway was missing its floats and thousands of spectators who normally line the street.

The wild party usually held in Westport was completely canceled.

Bars and restaurants in the popular entertainment district notified customers of closures by posting signs on their windows. That included Kelly's Westport Inn, the bar with the clover right on its sign.

Browne's Irish Deli in Midtown decided to cancel its massive St. Paddy's celebration, too.

In Waldo, Governor Stumpy's opened for its annual tradition, but it became a subdued workday -- with a twist.

Since Kansas City bars and restaurants are still allowed to offer drive-thru, take-out and delivery services, staff at Governor Stumpy's found themselves serving up to-go orders instead of green beer and breakfast.

And downtown, the usually bustling Power & Light was more like a ghost town as people stayed home to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The coronavirus certainly turned this year into a St. Patrick's Day like no other.