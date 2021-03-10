With passing of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, how much will we see in the metro?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After passing through the U.S. House of Representatives, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The package includes money directed to local governments to help in the COVID-19 recovery.

Cities across he region are getting different amounts of money based on population.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said $195 million in KC will be a game changer. The first pot of cash will amount to almost $98 million.

“This helps renters and tenants and frontline workers and our city employees and so many more,” Lucas said. “So that’s why we’re pumped.”

The Federal stimulus money can be used for both response to COIVID-19 or its economic fallout.

According to Lucas, KC is prioritizing its expenditures in this order: vaccinations, refilling the city’s depleted reserves, support workers, including frontline workers and delivering basic city services. Business and housing initiatives as well as investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure are also included.

It is unclear how much money Lee’s Summit will get, but Matt Baird, president of the Chamber of Commerce said vaccines are also on his priority list. More people able to be out and about means more business for businesses.

“We may not be at a normal, you know, what normalcy may may look like previous to COVID, but close, you know, very close,” Baird said. “Once those vaccinations are out there and readily available.”

A PPP component that includes non-profits and businesses that did not previously qualify and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program will also help.

“It’s a loan program. However, it does help, you know, that business continue to go on their mission to continue to hit their goals and objectives,” Baird said.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County estimates it will get over $80 million, $50 million going to Kansas City, Kansas. About $7 million will be split up among Bonner Springs, Edwardsville and Lake Quivira.

Leaders of other metro cities, including Independence, Overland Park and Olathe do not know how much money they will get and said it is premature to comment on how the money will be spent until they know how much they are getting. Allocations will also depend on input from the city councils.