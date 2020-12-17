With Pfizer and Moderna making headlines, learn about vaccine ‘cousin’ undergoing clinical trial in metro

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A red rash at the injection site is the only side effect Brandon Kenig had to show immediately after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That eventually went away,” Kenig said.

In June, he had two trial vaccine inoculations followed by several appointments for testing.

Six months later, “No effects whatsoever,” Kenig said.

Forty people were initially injected with Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ vaccine to make sure it’s safe for others to fight COVID-19. There are clinical trials in 17 cities across the country, including Kansas City. Kenig is from Shawnee.

Only a handful of people reported the rash and Kenig said that’s been the extent of his symptoms since then.

“No fever, no soreness, no headache,” Kenig said. “I know others within my trial have said that they’ve had headache, mild nausea afterwards, but I didn’t really have that at all.”

Dr. Joseph Kim said Inovio’s vaccine is DNA based, not RNA, like the ones produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

“Many of the other advanced candidates have a lot more moderate and severe cases,” Kim said.

He said they’re similar, but different, like cousins.

“RNA is not that stable; that’s why you have to keep them frozen throughout the storage and distribution,” Kim said. “In contrast, DNA vaccines are extremely stable.”

Kim said Inovio’s vaccine can be stored at room temperature, stable for one year. Then stable in a refrigerator up to five years.

“It’s a good reminding that beyond the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that there are other vaccines in the pipeline,” Kenig said.

As someone who’s seen the process first-hand, Kenig wants Americans to have confidence in FDA-approved vaccines.

“I can personally testify to the safety and efficacy and belay any anxiety or concerns Americans may have about taking a vaccine then it will all be worth it,” Kenig said.

Inovio is in Phase Two — going from 120 to 400 clinical trial volunteers. Also adding a placebo group in the mix.

Kim hopes the vaccine will be approved and out to the public by this time next year.

Inovio is still looking for volunteers, like Kenig, to participate in the phase two of the clinical trial.

If you’re interested, visit its website at https://www.inovio.com/contact-us/