With rates taking a dive, mortgage experts say now’s the time to refinance your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- Uncertainty in the stock market is scary and unsettling for many people, but some are benefiting from the dive.

Mortgage companies are cleaning up with homeowners flocking to take advantage of the lower mortgage rates. Mortgage experts say if you want to refinance your home loan, don't wait. Now is the time.

“We are in the most interesting market I’ve ever experienced,” said Ryan Wiebe with First Mortgage Solutions.

With treasury yields plummeting, mortgage rates are taking a dive, too. Mortgage companies buried under a mountain of refinancing applications are scrambling to keep up.

“They are the best, lowest interest rates in the history of interest rates,” Wiebe said. “A standard conventional mortgage used to be in the upper threes and now it might have a two in front of it.”

Wiebe’s company has received more than 400 mortgage refinancing applications in the past two weeks. In a normal month, they see around 150.

“It is some political influence. There's some media influence. There's coronavirus influence. There's uncertainty influence. There's so many different cataclysmic decisions that is just having an adverse effect on some things and a phenomenal effect on others,” Wiebe said. “It just depends upon where you sit in that position.”

Wiebe warns that if you do decide to refinance, it may take a while to process the new loan. What normally takes 30-45 days could take a couple of months or more.