KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, the national gas price average became the highest ever at $4.17, according to AAA.

Kansas and Missouri are both about 20 cents behind and prices are steadily creeping up.

“Just to go back and forth is almost more money than I’m making per hour,” driver Patricia Birch said.

Kansas City area gas stations are feeling it too. Babir Sultan is a co-founder of Kansas City based FavTrip convenience stores. He said he can remember reaching record highs in 2008, now fast forward over a decade later to 2022 record highs, and he’s doing everything to keep his customers.

“A lot of people think it’s a great time to be in the gas station business, no we are hurting as much as you are.” Sultan said.

Sultan said he can tell customers are doing what they can to save money on gas, he’s seen a 20% increase in the last week. The program helps drivers save 5 to 10 cents on gas after subscribing through a simple text message.

FOX4 also reached out to another popular fuels savings program sponsored by Price Chopper. Representatives there say they have seen a 49% increase in shoppers using fuel savings points from this time last year.

With all the uncertainty, drivers haven’t only cut back on time behind the wheel but groceries and other items have been put on the back burner to help save their pockets.

“Oh my god, 20 cents overnight,” Birch said. “A little over five gallons for $20, that’s outrageous.”

You can view more tips on saving money on gas by clicking here.