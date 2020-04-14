With restaurants closed, demand for produce drops, costing farmers billions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People aren't buying produce like they used to. Billions of dollars have been lost across the country because the demand for fresh produce has gone down.

Forklifts at C&C Produce are still moving and have been since the first signs of COVID-19 hit the Midwest.

With a lot of bars and restaurants now closed, or offering takeout only, Vice President and Co-owner Nick Conforti said C&C's sales to restaurants are down by about 45-50%.

"It makes it really difficult to know for sure exactly what to buy, what not to buy," Conforti said. "In the beginning we did throw away a lot of our food service products. We donated as much as we possibly could, but everyone was overrun with donations."

C&C Produce has stayed busy serving grocery stores like McKeever's Price Chopper. Conforti said numbers on the retail side have been somewhat of a roller coaster

"Second and third week of March, it was just crazy," Conforti said.

When shoppers flocked to grocery stores, Conforti said their company was doing double their normal business on a daily basis.

The hustle slowed in late March, and the number of fruits and vegetables going out to grocery stores started to normalize.

But that isn't the case for customers in the restaurant industry, which is a growing concern among farmers.

"They had already had those plants in the ground, and it got cut into 50%," Conforti explained what farmers are experiencing. "We have to have our agriculture, our farmers. They’re the backbone of our country."

The United Fresh Produce Association said the closures have already resulted in a $5 billion loss.

More than 100 members of Congress backed a plan asking for that amount of money for relief in the agriculture industry.

"Secretary Perdue will be using all of the tools at his disposal to develop a program, and very quickly, of at least $16 billion to provide relief," President Donald Trump said.

Farmers are still waiting.

Conforti said from seed to consumer, it's a real partnership that needs to be nurtured.

"We need our growers to stay strong. We need to stay strong. We need our consumers to continue to eat healthy, and we’re all in this together," Conforti said.

Farmers in the industry expect an announcement from the White House by the end of the week.