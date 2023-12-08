LENEXA, Kan. — Witnesses of a now-deadly crash in Shawnee say their prayers go out to a 9-year-old boy who died overnight Thursday.

The family of Nolan Davidson announced the child died, one week after he was injured in a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver.

Court records suggest the Johnson County district attorney is now filing new court documents in the criminal case, including upgraded charges, reflecting this tragic development.

Near Nolan’s school, Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in Lenexa, neighbors have been putting up items in tribute to the boy.

Up-and-down the roads, FOX4 saw ribbons around trees — all of them blue, which family indicated was Nolan’s favorite color. Signs and banners reading #NOLANSTRONG also dotted front yards.

The 9-year-old’s family shared this message online Thursday evening: “Nolan was surrounded by the love of close family members and church members at the time of his passing.”

“Our family is hurting but we are finding comfort knowing that Nolan’s spirit left this earth and entered into a life of eternity in heaven,” according to the statement.

“We have also chosen Nolan as a ‘Hero Donor’ in hopes that he can provide a miracle for somebody else in need,” according to the statement.

Christi Woodhead lives in front of where the crash happened, on Johnson Drive just past Maurer Road. Her camera captured video of the crash, which FOX4 has chosen not to broadcast. The video shows a pick-up truck headed westbound at high speed.

“You see the headlights coming over the hill. Missed a curve [and it] comes clear over and hit the rear passenger side there,” Woodhead said.

The suspect, 25-year-old Matthew Jacobo, was arrested by police and is now facing several charges. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond after authorities said he ran from the scene.

“He ran straight in front of our house and then up and around and down bell road,” Woodhead said.

“Seeing it happen and hearing it — it’s things I’m never going to forget,” she said.

According to the statement from the Davidson family, they are still in the process of putting together details for a celebration of life honoring Nolan.