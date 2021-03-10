With safety in mind, KC Power & Light welcomes fans for scaled-down Big 12 Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship kicked off Wednesday night, but it looks much different than last year.

The 2020 event marked the start of closures and a shutdown at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. One year later, the first night of the 2021 tournament was a stark contrast to the beginning of the championship last year at KC’s Power & Light.

Organizers say they hope the precautions being taken now will lead to bigger crowds to come.

“I think that’s why it’s really important everyone sticks to the rules this year and restrictions,” said Rachel Waller, director of marketing for Power & Light. “Let’s get back to the way things were as quickly as possible. Next year we hope to be welcoming more and more fans back. We hope to have the pep rallies back, hope to have all the businesses open and ready to welcome fans.”

Johnny’s Tavern would normally be packed, but it’s much slower this year. Partner Kyle Witherspoon said they’ve adapted their business because of the pandemic.

“Hopefully next year’s Big 12 looks like the last decade of Big 12s down here. But this year our expectations are different. I think our top priority this year is to keep people safe,” Witherspoon said.

If you’re looking to actually go to one of the games, tickets are still on sale and some are starting at $15 a piece. Tickets for Less marketing manager Brandon Droge said it’s not unusual for cheaper tickets at the beginning of the tournament.

“We see a lot of, like, late-night buying. So once these games are over, if your team wins, people will buy the night of that when or they’ll wait ’til the next morning, see what’s available and kind of go from there,” Droge said

If you do decide to go to Power & Light, Waller said the games will be played on the big screen. They will also have prizes and things for people to do.

Next year they’re hoping the pandemic has taken a turn for the better.