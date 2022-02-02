LENEXA, Kan. — Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear vests and rescue people who are stuck in the snow. We call them tow truck drivers.

With fresh wipers, washer fluid and a full tank of gas, Brian Stottlemyre’s office was ready for the road on a snowy Wednesday.

“I just had to do a cable company van over in Missouri,” Stottlemyre said, “and he kind of lived in a valley and couldn’t get out of it, went and loaded him up.”

Stottlemyre was one of 25-30 Santa Fe Tow drivers roving the Kansas City metro on Wednesday.

“Everybody’s hands on deck,” office manager Kaileigh Kupchin said.

Their “Big Red Trucks” ran about 60 calls all before noon Wednesday. Most were slide-offs and spinouts that got stuck.

Junior Munoz’s truck broke down in the cold.

“Man, I can’t even feel my hands,” Munoz said. “I have these boots on and my toes are frozen.”

Regardless of the reason, they needed a hero on the side of the highway, Stottlemyre said the response is usually the same.

“Very grateful to get back in a warm vehicle,” he said.

“We’re blessed,” Munoz said. “If not, we’d be stuck, stranded in the cold, freezing.”

Santa Fe Tow was busy Wednesday, but not like they anticipated. Kupchin said it’s likely due to people heeding the advice they saw on FOX4 News — stay home and off the roads.

“And school’s closed. With COVID, people are working from home,” she said.

If you do slide off the road, Kupchin said stay in your vehicle. It acts as a barrier between you and potential danger.

“You can get hit by another car who loses control in the exact same spot that you did,” she said.

If drivers see a hazard ahead, slow down and move over so everyone can safely get home to their families and sleep soundly.

Here’s another tip: It’s a good idea to put the number of a tow company you trust in your cell phone now before the time comes when you need help.

