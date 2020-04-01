With social distancing at play, KU students have an unusual move-out day in Lawrence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- In carefully staggered time increments, students and parents are emptying the campus residence halls at the University of Kansas this week.

“At first I didn’t think it would happen like this, but it did, so now here we are, moving out,” said Brandon Austin, a freshman at KU.

Normally, students moving out of the dorms somewhat resembles the move-in ritual in late August. Lots of lines, laughter and camaraderie.

Not in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.

While students are still taking online classes, their dorm rooms have been sitting empty for weeks.

So in a carefully coordinated fashion, the university is allowing all on-campus residents to reserve a two-hour window to empty their living space.

“I don’t think anybody expected this,” said Paul Herrman, a parent. “I feel worse for the seniors, both high school and college. But it’s not ordinary times, so we deal with it and will get through it.”

Rich Profaizer, another parent of a freshman, is handling the odd situation with a buoyant spirit.

“When he’s 40 years old, or 55 like me, he’ll be talking about, ‘Yeah, remember my college days? And the big COVID-19 thing?’ So, he’s adapting pretty good.”

Austin also has a sunny outlook, assured life will return to normal next semester.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world,” Austin said. “I enjoyed every second of my freshman year at KU, and I’m looking forward to next year still.”

The university has yet to announce if students and families will be given any sort of refund on room and board for the spring semester.