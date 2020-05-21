With some restrictions, Lakeside Speedway hoping to be open May 29 to begin racing season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The dirt is expected to fly again as Lakeside Speedway prepares to open up for the 2020 season.

Lakeside Speedway General Manager Pete Howey made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on Facebook, saying that they hope to move forward and be open for fans on May 29, 2020.

This is the second year in a row the speedway has had a late start to the season. The 2019 season started late due to major flooding at the track.

Howey said they are working with the state to meet guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic and said there will be many, many restrictions. He said the speedway would be posting more details on those restrictions later Wednesday or Thursday.

The speedway will only be allowing up to 1,500 fans with tickets going on sale Thursday, May 21. Tickets can only be purchased online and not at the front gate as part of one of the many changes.

Howey said the opening event will feature A-Mods, B-Mods, Stock Cars, Pure Stocks and E-Mods.