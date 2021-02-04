With temps below freezing, local fire departments warn of fire risks during Super Bowl weekend

OLATHE, Kan. — Local fire departments are reminding people about the risks that come with cold weather. Combined with the Super Bowl weekend, Olathe firefighters say people should really be thinking about potential fire risks.

Captain Mike Hall of the Olathe Fire Department said he wants to warn people mostly about space heaters. He said they should be plugged directly into wall outlets, not into a power strip.

Using a sensor, he shows how a space heater quickly and easily shoots above 200 degrees.

“So you can get a severe burn, a third-degree burn, at about 156 degrees in about a second,” Hall said.

“Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from them. And then before you sleep, before you leave the home, turn that thing off and unplug it,” Hall said.

The Olathe Fire Department also has a few firefighters who played football while attending Fort Scott Community College, notable ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

“I played at Fort Scott for a season. It was actually the season after Levonte David and Jason Pierre-Paul, who are on the Buccaneers, played in the National Championship,” Will Holt, an Olathe firefighter, said.

Even outside of the weekend of the big game, calls to the Olathe Fire Department drop during Chiefs games.