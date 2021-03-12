With weekend full of rain in forecast for KC area, some pros expect to stay busy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Forecasts are calling for 2-4 inches of rain this weekend in the Kansas City area, and for some professionals, all that rain keeps them busy.

Take the workers at Dry Basement Foundation Repair, for example. At Curtis Bramble’s Northland office, the phones start ringing off the hook when it rains a lot. They’re already getting ready for this weekend.

The rainfall we’re expecting could be enough to flood cellars and send Bramble’s repair techs into action, bailing out basements.

“If it’s at the base and it’s already coming through, it’s probably too late because it’s overwhelmed and coming through the foundation at the bottom,” Bramble explained. “There’s not a whole lot you can do except deal with it at that time.”

He said if water is coming through an obvious crack, covering it with an elevated tarp could route away rain.

“Sometimes, we go into a basement, and the water is over the knee,” Bramble said. “At that point, it’s a lost cause for a while until we get that water down.”

He said most foundation repair experts will also offer advice over the phone to help avoid expensive service calls, and shop vacuums can be a lifesaver when water starts accumulating.

Experts say rainy weekends like this are why it’s important to keep your home’s gutters clear. Staying ahead of storms is crucial to keeping people safe.

Doug Wesselschmidt is Grandview’s interim public works director. His department maintains a rain gauge at Little Blue River where data on river height helps first responders deal with flooding.

“If we were to get heavy rains during the weekend, they could monitor that for us … It gives us a chance to keep an eye on that more particularly as far as barricades and things like that,” he said.