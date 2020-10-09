With wild throw, Lee’s Summit West soccer player flips the game on its head

LEE’ SUMMIT, Mo. — Most people assume the goalie is the only player allowed to use their hands with the ball during a soccer game, but that’s not entirely true.

One athlete at Lee’s Summit West High School is turning a major aspect of the sport on its head.

Connor Brummet is a senior and a center back for the Titans.

“When I’m walking up, they’re all like, ‘Arighty, everyone get in the box. We know what’s coming,'” Brummet said.

And his hangtime for a flip throw — an ability utilized while throwing a soccer ball back into play — is nearly three seconds.

“Max is still like 55 or 50 yards,” he said of the distance. He easily throws almost that far even with imperfect technique.

“The athleticism is certainly one of a kind. Like I said, I haven’t had anything like it before. Long throws but nothing like this,” said Chris Brizendine, head coach of the Lee’s Summit West boys soccer team.

Brummet credits taekwondo with pushing his flip-throw skills to their current level, as well as a gymnast for an older sister.

“My sister was a very competitive gymnast, and she kind of taught me all the flips and everything that she did,” Brummet said.

“I was a little kid. All of us little kids were like doing stuff in practice that we weren’t supposed to do. I’d do a cartwheel here. I’d do a front handspring like that. And my coach was like, ‘You can do all of this,'” Brummet said.

He said it took his teenage years to hone the move, which is legal as long as he has two feet on the ground and his hands coming from behind his head.

The novelty has been shared and viewed thousands of times on social media, and it’s happened more often in recent years.

“I just know the general area I want to get it. I throw it towards there. I don’t know if I have my eyes open or not. It happens so fast. I could be closing my eyes,” he said, trying to break down parts of the technique for FOX4.

Brummet said he hopes to get a spot on a college team based on his full soccer ability. But he also admits that performing the move is still personally thrilling.

“Whenever I hear fans behind me when I do it, there’s always like everyone goes, ‘Whoa,'” he said, smiling.