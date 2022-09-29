A pond at the former Rockwood Country Club in Independence, Missouri, seen on Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo by Jacob Kittilstad/FOX4)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An alert witness and emergency crews helped save the life of a child in Independence Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the former Rockwood Country Club around 9:30 a.m. The country club is permanently closed, but located near South Westport Road and South Hardy Avenue.

The caller told dispatchers that an elementary school-aged child fell into a pond on the property.

When officers arrived, the child was not breathing and emergency responders preformed CPR, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

The child began breathing before emergency crews transported him to a hospital.

Police did not release an update on the child’s condition.

Officers are still looking into how the child accessed the property.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.