Witness recounts woman’s last moments after shooting outside KC 7-Eleven

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A drive-by shooting claimed the life of a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Monday.

The shooting happened in broad daylight outside the 7-Eleven near 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

A person at the scene tells FOX4 the victim was only 20 years old. Not only was she pushing a baby in the stroller, that person said she was currently pregnant.

“We heard gunshots,” witness Candy Dorsey said.

Gunshots grabbed the attention of Dorsey and her husband as they were driving down Van Brunt at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. They saw a black car drive away as the person or people inside fired a weapon.

Police said that gunfire hit and killed the woman while she was pushing a baby in a stroller.

“I’m told that that baby is under the age of one,” KCPD Officer Doaa El-Ashkar said.

Witnesses said the woman fell, and the stroller continued to roll. Dorsey ran to help.

“And when I seen the young lady laying on the ground, my first instinct was to go help her,” she said. “It was scary, but I felt comfort, her knowing somebody was right there with her.”

Dorsey said in the 20-year-old woman’s final moments, she was with her.

“She didn’t say anything. I just told her it was going to be OK,” Dorsey said.

EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Family members who arrived later cried out as the coroner drove the woman’s body away.

Rosilyn Temple with KC Mothers in Charge arrived to comfort the victim’s mother.

“I hear a mother scream or cry that deep gut. I know that feeling and like I told her, ‘Just let it out. That was your child. That was your baby,'” Temple said.

Homicides are stacking up in Kansas City at a fast pace. Temple noted three people killed over the weekend and one more Monday. She’s urging the city to do better.

“I stepped up. If I could step up as momma losing a child, everybody can step up,” Temple said. “We’ve got to address our problem. This is our problem, community problem.”

Dorsey said she helped the way she knows, by telling police what she saw and through prayer.

“I just go home, and I pray for her family and hope they find who ever done this,” Dorsey said.

Police don’t believe the baby was injured during the shooting. At last check, the child was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

KCPD will continue to investigate what happened. If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Remember you will remain anonymous and can get up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.