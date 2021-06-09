Witness says drivers were going nearly 100 mph before deadly Kansas City crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning at Red Bridge & Blue Ridge.

Officials say street racing may have caused the crash. A witness said he saw drivers speeding down Blue Ridge ahead of impact.

King Williams said he was on his way home when he saw them driving around 100 mph. When he came upon the scene, it was unlike anything he’d seen before. He hopes people take the time to slow down.

“That’s something I’ve never seen in my life,” Williams said.

Williams said he saw the Ford Thunderbird and another sedan flying down the road, seemingly chasing each other.

“Probably easy 100 or something,” Williams said.

He got in his car, and when he made it to the intersection of Red Bridge and Blue Ridge, there was chaos.

“I kept calling the police, and it took them about 15 minutes to get there. They finally got there and I just left then because I couldn’t be in the crime scene if I was a witness,” Williams said.

Police say the two cars sped through the intersection, running a red light. At the same time, a Lexus ran the same light from a different direction.

“I already knew she was gone. By the time I got in my car, I knew she was gone once I found her,” Williams said.

The woman in the Lexus died on impact. She and the driver of the Thunderbird were both thrown from their vehicles. The driver of the Thunderbird went to the hospital critically injured. The driver of the sedan raced away.

Councilman Eric Bunch backed Vision Zero in Kansas City. He has a goal to help stop all traffic fatalities by 2030. He also supported an ordinance passed last month for higher penalties for street racers.

“We need to design our streets such that driving slow is the easy choice for people to make. A minor miscalculation on the part of a driver, pedestrian or bicyclist should not result in a death sentence,” Bunch said.

Williams supports the ordinance and hopes he never sees anything like that again.

“It needs to stop. Slow the cars down. Pay attention,” Williams said.

Police have not identified the driver of the Lexus who died, and have not updated us on the injuries of the Thunderbird driver. Both were thrown from their cars.

In the new street racing ordinance, it allows KCPD to ticket first time offenders for $100, and they could face 30 days in jail. Bunch also said it allows them to impound the car used in a street racing incident.

