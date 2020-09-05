Witness says man shot 50 rounds into Bass Pro Shop with AR 15 in Spanish Fort

UPDATE (4:10 PM) — A Spanish Fort detective confirms a second suspect was arrested.
UPDATE (09/05/2020 2:10 PM) — According to witness shots were fired at the outdoor area and doors were closed in time so he was unable to get inside. The shooter was tased and did not go down immediately.
“I was on my phone with my wife and I said ‘oh my God he’s right in front of me…He was put down but thankfully not shot. He shot at least fifty times and reloaded.”
UPDATE (09/05/2020 1:30 PM) –Baldwin County Sheriff’s Officer Tweeted:
ORIGINAL STORY — SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Police Chief John Barber shots were fired outside of Bass Pro Shop. Barber said to his understanding “this was not an active shooting.”
One person is in custody. No one was injured.
There is no further information at this time. WKRG News 5 will update you with more as soon as more information becomes available.
