INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 29-year-old Kansas City man is facing charges in a deadly shooting outside an Independence gas station earlier this week.

Aaron Simmon Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County in the death of 32-year-old David Rowe, of Olathe, Kansas.

Court records state police responded March 29 to a Phillips 66 Minit Mart near Noland Road and East 42nd Terrace, just south of Interstate 70.

Officers found Rowe suffering from multiple gunshots and he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police Rowe had talked to the suspect, later identified as Simmon, just before the shooting when they came across him at the gas station, court documents say. The witness said Simmon hit their vehicle then pulled out a gun before hearing gunshots. The witness said the suspect then ran from the scene.

Independence police recovered surveillance footage from the gas station and released photos of the suspect to the public. An anonymous tipster identified the shooter as Simmon, saying they heard Simmon tell two others about the incident, court records say.

The witness from the scene then positively identified Simmon as the suspect.

Police obtained a search warrant for Simmon’s residence where, according to court records, they found a gun that was determined to be the weapon used in the shooting.

Simmon refused to make any statement to Independence police. Prosecutors have requested Simmon be held on a $250,000 bond.