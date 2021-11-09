Witnesses called in trial of Kansas City detective who shot, killed Cameron Lamb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday the prosecution rests in the trial of Kansas City Police Detective Eric DeValkenaere who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Cameron Lamb and armed criminal action.

Also on Tuesday the defense called its first witnesses including two officers who said they saw a gun near Lamb’s body immediately after the shooting in December of 2019.

The claim was somewhat balanced by testimony from a state witness who claimed Lamb did not have a gun because she saw his gun at their home earlier in the day he was killed.

Devalkenaere’s defense team pushed back aggressively on this testimony given by Roberta Merritt, who lived with Lamb at the time.

The push-back seemed intended to curb the narrative being built by prosecution that this shooting was followed by police misconduct including a gun getting planted on the scene.

Merritt, the primary resident at the home where the shooting happened, showed a range of emotions when questioned by the defense team and at one point teared-up while watching Lamb’s Facebook videos shown with the intended purpose to prove that Lamb did not have a disabled trigger finger.

Instead the video in ways showed Lamb’s progression from menial labor packing paper products to his growing hopes to own his own business as a mechanic.

But the videos also highlighted his familiarity with guns, firing them off on New Year’s Eve and showing off his supply of ammunition.

But Merritt said that on the day of Lamb’s death he did not have a weapon. She said she saw his gun at home before he was shot.

“But on that day when you do in to make that call, Is it your memory that you see the gun on those steps?” ask prosecuting attorney Dion Sankar.

“On the third step from the bottom,” Merritt said, referring to when she saw Lamb’s weapon on the stairs to the basement.

But the defense argued Lamb could have had more than one gun and that Merrit’s story about seeing the gun is inconsistent with her original statements.

“The truth is that memories do not get better over time and there is no logical reason but for lawyers, lawsuits, and indictments that your story would change at this particular time under this spotlight,” Molly Hastings, an attorney on the defense team, said.

“I don’t agree with you,” Merritt said. “The pressure is you trying to change pretty much what I’m saying. That’s where the pressure is.”