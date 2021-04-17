Witnesses recount double shooting in Westport Saturday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A normal day at a Westport bar turned into a nightmare Saturday afternoon.

Two people were injured following a shootout where witnesses said they heard about 20 to 25 shots.

“I heard whap, whap, whap, whap and someone else said gunshots and I immediately hit the floor,” Claire Fitzsimmons said.

Fitzsimmons was enjoying her Saturday at a local bar when gunshots pierced its windows.

While hanging with friends at Bistro 303, she said they were caught in the middle of a gun battle.

“It was not something you expect to see at noon on a Saturday evening in Westport,” Fitzsimmons said. “It is not something I ever care to repeat.”

Kansas City Police Department is currently investigating that shootout that happened near Central Avenue and Westport Road.

The shooting shattered windows at nearby businesses and damaged cars.

The police said two people who were injured were the targets, but the people who heard it all said it could’ve been them.

“Are we going to die?” James Furst said. “Dying was the first thing that really came to me.”

Furst was doing hair inside a Westport salon when the shots rang out. He said his first instinct was to tell everyone to get down.

“It was a horrifying experience hearing the boom and then people running,” Furst said. “Scary especially during the day when nothing like this ever happens.”

Witnesses said this could’ve been a lot worse, but hopes it sends a message to the community.

Detectives are investigating how many shots were fired and who shot them.

Westport’s marketing team said it confirmed with police that the shooting wasn’t random and didn’t happen in the Westport Entertainment District.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android