KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dorothy and Toto will take center stage when the Wizard of Oz opens Friday night at the Kauffman Center.

The classic journey to Emerald City will feature all the classic favorites as the Kansas City Ballet brings the story to life.

The show is developed in Kansas City and in collaboration with two other ballet companies.

Tickets are on sale now.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.