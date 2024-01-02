KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time to click your heels together and follow the yellow brick road right into theaters, because “The Wizard of Oz” is returning to the big screen.

In honor of the beloved film’s 85th anniversary – first released in 1939 – Dorothy is returning to select theaters with all of her friends.

Fathom Events is bringing back the special showing on three dates only: Sunday, January 28; Monday, January 29; Tuesday, January 30; and Wednesday, January 31.

There are showings at AMC Barrywood 24, AMC Town Center 20 Leawood, AMC Dine-in Studio 28 Olathe, AMC Independence Commons 20, Cinemark 20 Merriam, B&B 18 Shawnee, B&B 16 Overland Park, B&B 14 KC Northland, B&B 12 Liberty, B&B 16 Lee’s Summit, and Regal Southwind Lawrence.

The event will also feature exclusive insights from film critic and film historian Leonard Maltin.