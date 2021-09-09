Woman, 2 dogs die in late Wednesday night crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman driving north in the southbound lanes of I-35 is dead after a near head-on crash just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The fatal crash happened just past Chouteau Trafficway. The woman driving a Chevrolet Aveo was hit head on by a Buick Encore traveling south in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Aveo was taken to the hospital where she died shortly after. She had two dogs in the vehicle with her. Both died in the crash.

The driver of the Buick was sent to the hospital with serious injuries..