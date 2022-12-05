LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police arrested a woman who is accused setting fire to a Lawrence Apartment early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Meadowbrook Apartments around 4 a.m.

By the time emergency crews arrived, residents were evacuating and firefighters found smoke and flames in the stairwell of the building.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical said no one was injured in the fire and flames were contained to one end of the two-story building.

The Lawrence Police Department says the woman is being held on suspicion of aggravated arson. She has not been officially charged at this point in the investigation.

