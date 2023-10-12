BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A suspect in a Blue Springs shooting is now behind bars and facing charges.

Meanwhile, the parent of a Lee’s Summit student is recovering in the hospital after a shooting at a school bus stop.

“We have a lot of kids at this stop,” Jamie Jolly said.

Remnants of a violent Wednesday afternoon sit near a bus stop near Imperial and Orchard Lane in Blue Springs. The neighborhood falls in the Lee’s Summit School District.

“And the bus stop is right here at the corner,” Jolly said.

Jolly said her daughter usually gets picked up and dropped off for school, but on Thursday her 11-year-old stayed home because of the scare.

“It was just very upsetting,” Jolly said.

Blue Springs police Det. Sgt. Keegan Hughes said a group of parents, who have middle school-aged children, got into a fight. It turned physical.

Hughes said a family member of a student pulled a gun and shot a parent in the hip.

“You should be a good role model,” Jolly said. “You shouldn’t be bringing a gun to a bus stop to fight over issues your daughters have.”

Jolly said her daughter had already gotten off the bus and ran home. In about five minutes, she heard gunfire.

“She heard a bunch of people screaming and yelling,” Jolly said. “She came inside and then she heard the gunshots from inside.”

Blue Springs police believe 24-year-old Vatece Davis pulled the trigger.

Police said she’s being charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and stealing. Davis is being held on a $200,000 bond.

“We know this can be traumatic for students that were just getting off the bus and possibly saw this and worried about safety for them,” Hughes said. “So we put extra officers in the neighborhood this morning for bus pick up and we’re going to do the same thing for bus drop off.”

Hughes said police will monitor the situation going forward.

The 35-year-old woman who was shot is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Hughes also said the Lee’s Summit School District had additional counselors and officers at schools to offer support and safety to students.

FOX4 emailed and called the school district multiple times Thursday but did not immediately hear back.