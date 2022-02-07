OLATHE, KAN. — A Kansas City area woman is charged with stealing from elderly residents at an Olathe nursing home.

Prosecutors charged Patricia Ann Myler, 39, with seven counts of mistreating an elderly person, identity theft and computer crimes. Myler made her first appearance in court on the charges Monday afternoon. She is held on $175,000 bond.

According to court documents, the crimes happened while Myler worked at Villa St. Francis Nursing Home in Olathe from March 2019 to December 2020, but investigators are concerned there could be additional victims.

They said Myler also worked at AdventHealth Care Center in Overland Park from June 2018 to February 2019.

The Johnson County District Attorney asks anyone with friends or family members who lived at either of the facilities and noticed financial irregularities during Myler’s employment to call the office’s hotline at (913) 715-3140.