KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in multiple cities are looking for a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a victim.

Kansas City police released the picture of the woman at a bank. Investigators said she used a fake ID at various UMB Banks to withdraw about $25,000 from a victim’s account a year ago.

Officers said the money was withdrawn from banks in Kansas City, Missouri and Springfield.

If you recognize the woman, contact Detective Guy Kirtley at 816-234-5324 or Guy.Kirtley@kcpd.org.

