LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player is thankful she took a second look at the Scratchers ticket she purchased after she was seconds away from throwing it away.

Luckily, she decided to take a second look at the “$100,000 Fortune” ticket with a family member before tossing it, according to the Missouri Lottery.

“I didn’t think I won anything,” she said of the ticket she purchased at the Hy-Vee on Ward Road in Lee’s Summit. “My daughter-in-law said, ‘You won $100,000!’ I would have thrown the ticket away if she hadn’t been there, to tell you the truth.”

The winner told the Missouri Lottery she plans to use some of the winnings to buy a vehicle.