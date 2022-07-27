KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 27-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman has been arrested and is facing charges in connection to the July 17 shooting death of 45-year-old Printara Jackson.

Tanesha Marie Horton has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

KCKPD officers responded to a double shooting just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, near North 5th Street and Oakland Avenue at Gateway Plaza Homes.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men outside who had been shot. One victim, identified as Jackson, was pronounced dead on scene. The other victim was taken to an area hospital and last reported to be in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

FOX4 interviewed Horton back in 2016 when her friend, 15-year-old Brannae Browne, was killed in a drive-by shooting in the same neighborhood.

Horton is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

