OLATHE, Kan. — An 18-year-old woman is in custody on suspicion of driving the wrong way down I-35 early Sunday morning.

Olathe Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 119th and northbound I-35 Highway, in reference to a wrong-way driver around 4:57 a.m.

Officers say they intercepted the car and when the driver refused to yield, they forcefully stopped the car in order to prevent it from causing a head-on collision.

Police say the suspect got minor injuries and no officers were hurt.

Northbound exits to I-35 Highway are temporarily closed at Santa Fe and 119th Street.

