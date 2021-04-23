Woman arrested in Kansas in relation to US Capitol breach in January

KANSAS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman in Kansas for her involvement in the US Capitol breach on January 6, 2021.

Jennifer Ruth Parks self-surrendered on April 23 and is charged with two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Parks had her first appearance shortly after her arrest on Friday.

According to documents, Parks attended former President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington D.C. on January 6 believing it would be peaceful. Once the crowd moved toward the capitol building, she entered on the front lower door and remained inside for 30 minutes to an hour.

During her interview, Parks said she tried to exit through the front door, but was told to exit down a different hallway by police.

