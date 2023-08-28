KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman in Kansas City will be extradited to Nevada after her 95-year-old father’s remains were found in a home-made coffin.

Bruce Brown hadn’t been seen since April.

Investigators from Nevada traveled to Kansas City and say Gennice Walker refused to cooperate and was arrested on a warrant for larceny.

They say they suspected Walker was living off of her father’s social security and VA benefits and had received information that she had buried Brown in the desert.

Walker is still being held in Kansas City and will be extradited to Nye County, Nevada in the upcoming days.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775 751-7000.