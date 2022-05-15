CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was assaulted and tortured for two days.

Deputies and troopers were called out to SE Apache Drive in Lake Arrowhead Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. regarding a woman who had escaped a man who was holding her hostage.

Investigators on the scene learned that she was severely assaulted and tortured for two days.

Deputies and Troopers attempted to get people in the residence to answer the door and come outside with no luck. Negotiations began and one resident came out with another held up inside stated to be armed and suicidal.

After 5 hours of standoff, the K9 deputy and SWAT team were able to locate the suspect hiding in a false wall and take him safely into custody.

James Larson Jr of Lathrop is currently being held on an unrelated no bond probation violation warrant.

The victim was transported by Holt Fire & EMS to an area hospital where she is in guarded critical condition.

Charges will be filed with the Clinton County Prosecutors Office once the investigation is completed.

