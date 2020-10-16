Woman at center of controversial KCPD arrest gives birth to baby girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The woman at the center of a controversial arrest involving the Kansas City Police Department has given birth, according to her attorney.

Deja Stallings delivered a baby girl, according to attorney Stacy Shaw.

Stallings was nine months pregnant when she was detained by KCPD in a video that went viral on social media.

In the video, a KCPD officer can be seen kneeling on Stallings’ back as he detained her. Police say, they were trying to break up a fight and she intervened.

Since the arrest and subsequent video, a group of protesters have been camped outside of Kansas City Hall to demand change and support Deja.

Deja spoke at a press conference last week, saying her child was a victim of police brutality.

“My baby girl has not even been born yet, and she is a victim of the police,” Deja said.

Protesters have called for the firing of KCPD Chief Rick Smith, the firing of the officer involved in Deja’s detention and a 50% reduction in KCPD’s budget.

So far, none of those demands have been met, however, police say prosecutors are reviewing the case to determine if any charges should be filed.