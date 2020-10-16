Woman at center of controversial KCPD arrest gives birth to baby girl

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The woman at the center of a controversial arrest involving the Kansas City Police Department has given birth, according to her attorney.

Deja Stallings delivered a baby girl, according to attorney Stacy Shaw.

Stallings was nine months pregnant when she was detained by KCPD in a video that went viral on social media.

RELATED: Local activists calling for KCPD chief, officer to be fired after arrest of pregnant woman 

In the video, a KCPD officer can be seen kneeling on Stallings’ back as he detained her. Police say, they were trying to break up a fight and she intervened.

Since the arrest and subsequent video, a group of protesters have been camped outside of Kansas City Hall to demand change and support Deja.

RELATED: Video shows Kansas City police detaining pregnant woman, sparking calls for justice 

Deja spoke at a press conference last week, saying her child was a victim of police brutality.

“My baby girl has not even been born yet, and she is a victim of the police,” Deja said.

Protesters have called for the firing of KCPD Chief Rick Smith, the firing of the officer involved in Deja’s detention and a 50% reduction in KCPD’s budget.

So far, none of those demands have been met, however, police say prosecutors are reviewing the case to determine if any charges should be filed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News