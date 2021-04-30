Woman charged after allegedly hitting another parent with car outside KCK school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Prosecutors have charged a woman accused of hitting another parent with her car outside a Kansas City, Kansas, middle school.

Tyla Jack faces aggravated battery and other related crimes.

Officers responded to Carl Bruce Middle School, formerly Northwest Middle School, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a disagreement between a group of female students started inside the building. The district called the students’ parents to help deescalate the situation. The district said the argument spilled into the parking lot. It ended with a parent sustaining serious injuries when she was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by 39-year-old Tyla Jack.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and faces a long recovery, but police said she is expected to survive.

Investigators say Jack drove off after hitting the woman. As she drove away, a KCK Public Schools officer have to dive out of the way of her car, resulting in additional charges.

Jack turned herself into police Thursday.

