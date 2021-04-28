Woman charged after allegedly pulling gun on parent outside Kansas City, Kansas, elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Prosecutors charged a woman after she allegedly pulled a gun on a parent outside an elementary school.

Brittany Marie Lester was charged with aggravated assault and criminal threat.

Prosecutors said the incident happened on April 13, when both parents were in line to drop off children at Junction Elementary School in the Turner School District.

Investigators said the victim dropped off her children and Lester pulled around her car. When the line stopped, the victim left her vehicle and approached Lester.

Police say that’s when Lester allegedly pulled out a gun, threatening the other parent, before driving away.

No one was injured.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android