Woman charged after KCK 2-year-old kidnapping, high-speed chase that ended in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman who police say led officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase from Kansas City, Kansas to Miami County on Thursday is facing three charges related to the incident.

Forty-two-year-old Carol Lynn Loving, of La Cygne, Kansas, is charged with aggravated endangering a child, felony theft, and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Carol Loving’s booking photo from the Wyandotte County Detention Center.

On October 22, Kansas City, Kansas Police Department dispatch received a call shortly after 11:30 a.m. reporting 2-year-old’s abduction. A woman had reportedly stolen a vehicle with the child inside.

Dispatch broadcast the vehicle and suspect description across police radio, also alerting nearby law enforcement districts.

Shortly after the alert, a KCKPD captain saw the stolen vehicle and began driving after it. The high-speed chase lasted nearly 30 minutes with speeds reaching more than 100 mph. Authorities from Johnson County and the Kansas Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit.

Police said Loving led officers south on I-35 and US-69. The chase finally ended in Miami County when police disabled the vehicle by using stop sticks.

No one was injured. The child was safely reunited with his family.

Loving is held at the Wyandotte County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

