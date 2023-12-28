EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Charges have been filed against a suspect in a Clay County homicide, but officials are asking for the public’s help to locate the woman.

Elena Delcarmen Flores has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said her charges come after a county employee found a man’s body in Rocky Hollow Park in Excelsior Springs on Dec. 22.

FOX4 has requested a copy of charging documents in this case, further detailing the allegations against Flores.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victim at this time.

Last week, officials were still trying to identify the man, but on Thursday, a spokesperson said they had confirmed the man’s identity but were still working to notify family.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Flores lives in Gardner, Kansas, but they believe she may no longer be in the Kansas City area.

The 48-year-old woman is described as 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 200 pounds. She may also use the names Elena Torres, Elena Flores Garcia or Elena Stores, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 816-407-3723 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.