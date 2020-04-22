Woman charged in Clay County killing now charged with homicide near Blue Springs Walmart

A 32-year-old Kansas City woman charged in connection with a Clay County homicide last month has now been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a Blue Springs’ man in his.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Wednesday afternoon that Francesca Hernandez faces second-degree murder, armed criminal action, stealing a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Blue Springs police responded Sunday to a trailer parked near the Walmart on NE Cornado Drive and found the victim, 65-year-old Wayne S. Tindell. Medical officials determined that he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

A man who knew Tindell, told police that a woman known as “Frankie” had been with the victim. The man told police that he was interested in a dog the victim had and was looking to get rid of because if was chewing up his trailer. The three smoked methamphetamine together and at some point the man said “Frankie” pulled out a gun, which made him feel uncomfortable so he left with the dog and walked home. He told police he was so high from the meth that he stayed up talking to the dog and lost track of time.

Surveillance video later showed Hernandez near the victim’s residence and in the victim’s truck.

Hernandez was taken into custody by Kansas City police on Tuesday where they found a 9 mm handgun in her possession. She told police she had been at Tindell’s trailer but someone else had shot him.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $300,000 for Hernandez.

Hernandez was charged earlier Wednesday in Clay County in connection to the shooting death of a 39-year-old man near World of Fun on March 31, 2020.