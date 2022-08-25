LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A 23-year-old Lee’s Summit, Missouri woman has been charged in the death of another woman who was sitting on a curb outside a hotel parking lot Wednesday night.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Camden E. Hager with driving while intoxicated, resulting in death.

According to court records, just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lee’s Summit police officers received reports of an injury crash at the Fairfield Inn off NE Windsor Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they found that the driver of a 2015 black Ford Focus had struck a woman sitting on a curb and then struck the hotel and causing significant damage.

An officer began CPR on the victim. She was taken to Centerpoint Hospital by ambulance where she was later pronounced dead. She has been identified as 22-year-old Sandrea N. Sipple.

The crash investigation showed that Sipple was seated on the curb in the parking lot of the hotel and was struck by Hager’s vehicle and was pushed/pinned into the wall of the building, sustaining severe injuries. After impact, Hager backed her vehicle up about 23 feet from the building, according to court documents.

While interviewing Hager, an officer could smell “an odor of intoxicants” on her breath and began an investigation for driving while intoxicated.

The officer asked Hager if she had anything to drink and stated he could smell alcohol on her. She said she had a couple of glasses of Sangria while having dinner with her dad. Court documents state Hager’s speech was slurred when she spoke. The officer asked her to perform field sobriety tests in which she agreed to do so.

While walking to the area where the field sobriety tests were going to be administered, Hager spontaneously stated “well I’m not going to pass the breathalyzer but…”

Hager was arrested after the PBT test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .203. Once in custody, she said “I told you it was going to be over the legal limit” and then laughed.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond for Hager.

