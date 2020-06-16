Woman charged in hit and run crash that killed KCK man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas woman is facing charges in a hit and run crash that killed a 41-year-old man and severely injured his 2-year-old granddaughter.

Kendra Woman, 25, is charged with failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death.

She’s currently being held in the Wyandotte County jail on $100,000 bond.

According to police, on Sunday, June 14, Womak’s SUV crashed into a sedan that was crossing Parallel Parkway at 10th Street.

The driver of that sedan, Myron Gardner, was pronounced dead at the scene. His two-year-old granddaughter suffered serious injuries.

Womak allegedly ran away from the scene, but later turned herself in to police.

