SEDALIA, Mo. — A 32-year-old Sedalia, Missouri woman is facing multiple charges in connection to the death of an infant last December at an unlicensed daycare.

Pettis County prosecutors earlier this month charged Ashley Nichole Kratzer with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and operating a childcare facility without a license.

Sedalia police responded to an incident at a home on December 7, 2021 just after 2 p.m. regarding an infant that was unresponsive.

When the first officer arrived on scene no one answered the door. He entered the home due to it being a medical emergency where there were several children in the living room.

Kratzer could be heard yelling from the back room. When the officer went back, the victim was on the floor laying on his back and Kratzer saying “I don’t know what do do.”

The officer attempted CPR until the Sedalia Fire Department arrived.

The 4-month-old was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The babysitter, Kratzer, confirmed that the infant was placed in a playpen in the middle of a room and that he rolls around in his sleep. She stated she put the child down for his nap around 11 a.m. but he didn’t immediately go to sleep and said that he normally sleeps for a couple hours at a time.

Around 2 p.m. she went back to change him as other children were waking up from naps and noticed that he was paler than he should have been. Kratzer then called her mother who then called 911 while Kratzer called the infant’s mother. She then stated she didn’t know what else to do because she’s never had something like this happen.

Kratzer denied that he had any health issues but noted that he had been congested lately and had previously been taken to the doctor.

She stated she’d fed him before putting him down for his nap because he was being fussy, though and later noted that this was normal for him as he’s a “fussier baby” since his mother “spoils” him due to him being her first. She noted that his mother “holds him and stuff’ and that she can’t do this as much since she has other kids to look after.

Kratzer told police she puts a blanket loose in the playpen because she doesn’t want the babies sleeping on the cold pad.

She had claimed to be a state certified facility as well as CPR certified but later admitted her certifications had expired years ago and did not attempt any lifesaving actions when the infant was found unresponsive.

Police learned from the infant’s parents that he was recovering from bronchitis at the time of the incident.

The victim’s parents denied that he had rolled over and could only lift his head when on his stomach for short periods of time. The parents stated he was easy to put down for sleep but that he didn’t sleep for very long. The mother said there had never been a time in which she had gotten him up and found him on his stomach.

The parents also said they had paid for the month of December 2021 shortly before the infant’s death. When the mother went to cancel the check she discovered Kratzer had cashed the check the day after the child’s death.

The infant’s parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kratzer and are demanding a trial by jury.

She is now out of jail after posting a $10,000 cash bond on Aug. 18. She is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Aug. 30, 2022.

