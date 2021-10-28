Woman charged in Wednesday KCK killing, multiple other crimes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman suspected of being involved in a Kansas City, Kansas homicide and multiple other crimes is now facing charges in Wyandotte County.

Alyssa Leanne Arreola, 22, faces charges of second-degree murder in the killing of a man, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, three counts of burglary, and two counts of theft and three counts of theft of a firearm.

According to Kansas City, Kansas police, Arreola is suspected of stealing two cars, shooting and killing a man near 79th Street and Sandusky Avenue and stabbing a woman Wednesday that sparked a city-wide alert.

Police said the red Hyundai Tucson Arreola was caught in later Wednesday evening was originally stolen from the Sam’s Club near the Legends Shopping Mall.

Arreola is also suspected of being involved in two hit-and-run crashes. She is also alleged to have broke into a house and stabbed an elderly woman. Police said the injuries weren’t severe.

The last vehicle she was seen driving was found in Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday night near 14th Street and Prospect. She was then taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.