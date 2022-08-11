KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman is charged with attempted kidnapping and eluding officers after being accused of trying to kidnap a 5-year-old boy as he walked down the street with his father.

Police responded to East 49th Street South and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after the man called to report the woman. She was later identified as 51-year-old Marcy L. Vansandt.

According to the probable cause statement, the man, identified as RS, told officers Vansandt stopped her car and walked up to him. RS said Vansandt grabbed his son’s arm and said “she has seen this too many times” and the boy was not supposed to be with him.

RS told officers he pushed Vansandt away from his son, explained their relationship and told Vansandt to avoid touching the boy.

Court documents show Vansandt continued to argue and told the 5-year-old that he needed to leave the area with her.

According to the probable cause statement, Vansandt eventually returned to her car, but drove slowly behind RS and his son as they walked down the street.

At one point, she stopped drivers in two other cars and told them RS was kidnapping the boy.

RS called police at that point, according to documents. As everyone waited for police to arrive, Vansandt got out of her car with a crowbar. One of the witnesses told her to go back to her vehicle, which she did.

As officers arrived, Vansandt took off in her car.

An officer tried to stop Vansandt near East 48th Street South and Blue Ridge Boulevard, but she refused to stop.

The probable cause statement shows officers chased Vansandt for about 15 minutes. The chase involved high speeds on residential streets in Kansas City, Independence and Jackson County. Vansandt drove into oncoming traffic and forced other vehicles off the road. She also ran several red lights and stop signs.

When officers lost her near 75th and Woodson, they responded to her Kansas City home, northeast of Raytown.

Officers said Vansandt drove by the area a short time later and attempted to reach her house. Officers stopped the car and arrested her.

During her arrest, court documents show Vansandt made a spontaneous statement saying she was “trying to save a child.”

During a police interview, Vansandt told officers she believed the boy was being kidnapped and she feared the 5-year old would end up in the illegal sex trade. She went on to say she believed the man “looked evil” and she knows the sex trade has been going on in her neighborhood.

Court documents also show Vansandt told investigators she takes medication for PTSD.

Vansandt made her first appearance in court on the kidnapping and eluding charges on Thursday.