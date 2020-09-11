Woman, child shot before car crashes into house near 58th and Askew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting where a woman and a child were shot before their car crashed into a house Friday.

According to Kansas City police, around 5:45 p.m. Friday, someone fired shots into a car that was occupied by a woman and a child, striking them both.

The driver lost control of the car and crashed into a house near 58th and Askew.

The woman is in critical condition, while the child suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the crash. Police have not released any suspect information.

This story is developing. FOX4 will update as we know more.

58th and Askew