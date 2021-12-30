Woman convicted of murder in Leavenworth County crash that killed teen

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Parkville woman has been convicted of second-degree murder in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old girl.

A Leavenworth County jury found Amber N. Alexander, 28, guilty of second-degree murder, interference with law enforcement, destroying evidence in a felony case and failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death.

On Aug. 7, Alexander was driving home from a bar in Lansing after having multiple drinks and shots when her vehicle struck 16-year-old Miranda Lynch, who was riding her bike with a friend near Kiowa Street.

According to prosecutors, the girl’s body was on the hood of Alexander’s vehicle for up to 60 feet before she swerved to throw her off. She then left the scene of the crash and drove into Missouri.

The teen was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Investigators showed surveillance video of Alexander driving the car in several locations before the crash.

Prosecutors also said law enforcement was able to find Alexander covered up the crash by filing an insurance claim the next day, saying the damage had a happened overnight in a parking lot.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Alexander drover her car off the road in Kansas City, Missouri, in an effort to hide damage from the crash.

A patron at the Lansing bar who recognized Alexander and her vehicle turned her in.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2022.