SHAWNEE, Kan. — A woman who was walking in the area of 10 Quivira Plaza shopping center was critically hurt following a crash where a driver hit the victim and three parked cars.

Shawnee police say the crash happened just before 10 a.m. Friday near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Charles Street.

A news release doesn’t mention anything else about the initial investigation, only that the woman is in her 60’s and was taken to a hospital. The release doesn’t say anything further about the driver who police say caused the crash.

The incident is under investigation, FOX4 will update this story with more information as further details are confirmed.