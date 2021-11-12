Woman dead, 3-year-old with serious injuries in KCK crash Thursday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman is dead after a single vehicle crash in Wyandotte County Thursday that also left a 3-year-old with serious injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Shailee Viramontes of Leavenworth, Kansas was traveling south on I-435 when she drove off the roadway and crashed into a pole.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened near the Wolcott neighborhood on I-435 just before 5 p.m.

According to crash reports, both Viramontes and the toddler were wearing proper safety restraints.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first