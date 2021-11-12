Woman dead, 3-year-old with serious injuries in KCK crash Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman is dead after a single vehicle crash in Wyandotte County Thursday that also left a 3-year-old with serious injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Shailee Viramontes of Leavenworth, Kansas was traveling south on I-435 when she drove off the roadway and crashed into a pole.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened near the Wolcott neighborhood on I-435 just before 5 p.m.

According to crash reports, both Viramontes and the toddler were wearing proper safety restraints.